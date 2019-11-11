Scrapping of unabridged birth certificates a boost for SA tourism

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has welcomed the scrapping of unabridged birth certificates for international minors travelling to South Africa with their parents.

Kubayi-Ngubane said the announcement could not have come at a better time, just ahead of the festive season.

“To completely rescind this requirement is a win for tourism and an upside for industry and travellers alike as this has been a real concern raised throughout my engagements with various stakeholders," she said in a statement.

"It will undoubtedly ensure ease of access to South Africa, as the work continues to bring more than 21-million targeted international visitors by 2030 to boost tourism and turn around our economy."