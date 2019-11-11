Sandra Munsamy 'can walk and talk', say cops as four men appear in court

Four men arrested in connection with the kidnapping of Pinetown businesswoman Sandra Munsamy made a brief appearance in the Durban regional court on Monday.

The state made an urgent application to have the matter heard in camera, meaning that members of the public and media would be excluded from attending the hearing to protect the identifies of the four men.

Magistrate Anand Maharaj granted the order due to the sensitive nature of the case.

Addressing journalists outside court, Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said the matter had been postponed to November 18 for further investigation. He said the four accused faced six counts relating to kidnapping, robbery, extortion, two counts of attempted murder, and entering and remaining in the country without a valid permit.

TimesLIVE understands that the four men have not been put through an identity parade.

According to the charge sheet, the two counts of attempted murder relate to two security officers who were shot at on May 30, the day of Munsamy's disappearance. The accused allegedly "unlawfully and intentionally" attempted to kill Neliswe Nxumalo and Andlie Mxolisi by firing shots at them.

It has not been established when or where the attempted murder took place.