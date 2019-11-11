Italian vice-consul in PE dies

The honorary vice-consul for Italy in Port Elizabeth, Loredana Civico Loyson, died at the weekend after a long a long battle with cancer.



Loyson was responsible for the interests and wellbeing of Italians living in SA, particularly in the region between Cradock and Knysna, and had held the position since 1993...

