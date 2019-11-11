Huge pothole, broken beach walkway pose accident risk

Metro Matters has received a complaint from a Church Road resident highlighting two areas of concern — a huge pothole and a dilapidated walkway.

“It is just a matter of time before an accident happens — a large pothole in Church Road has forced motorists to drive right over it, or circumnavigate it while avoiding oncoming traffic,” the resident wrote.

“How much longer will this go unnoticed or unattended to by our appointed officials?

“The walkway onto the beach opposite the Marine Hotel is another disaster waiting to happen.

“It is in a state of collapse and there is potential for serious injury.

“Our council and officials urgently need to exercise leadership by walkabout — to become visible and, by means of a positive and energetic work ethic, address these and many other major areas of concern in our beloved city!”

Metro Matters received responses from two ward councillors:

Ward 3 councillor David Hayselden wrote: “On the evening of Monday October 28 2019, a resident of Church Road, Walmer, informed me of the rather large pothole in Church Road, between 9th and 10th avenues.

“On the morning of Tuesday October 29 2019, I went to the site and took a photograph of the said pothole.

“Thereafter, I sent an e-mail to the NMBM, with the photo attached, requesting that the pothole be repaired urgently.

“If not fixed by Monday November 11 2019, I will escalate the issue to the acting city manager for intervention.”

Meanwhile, Ward 2 councillor Renaldo Gouws wrote: “The walkway has been an issue that has been discussed for years.

“The walkway is indeed in a terrible state and this has been raised with the beach office, as well as SRAC.

“Meetings have taken place over the course of the last year since I have been councillor.

“The issue that has come up time and again is that the walkway is made from a material that cannot be reinstated.

“It was recycled material that at the time was a new method of building these structures, but over the years has been seen to not be a good replacement.

“There is no doubt that these structures have been not only an eyesore but also a hazard to the public who have been using them.

“That is why as the Ward 2 councillor, I have asked that the Beach Office investigate the possibility of breaking down the structure and only keep the lookouts until such a time that they can provide alternative structures that are both safe and able to provide a walkway for residents and tourists.