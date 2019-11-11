Despite millions budgeted, sports facilities are in a poor state

While the talent and potential of the Rainbow Nation was on full display following the Springboks well-deserved win at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, sports enthusiasts — predominately from impoverished areas — across Nelson Mandela Bay have few options when it comes to appropriate and functional facilities meant to springboard them to success.



A spot survey conducted by The Herald last week revealed that several sports fields and stadiums have fallen into disrepair, and substandard fields are coupled with ageing and broken infrastructure...

