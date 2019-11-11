DA calls on Ramaphosa to 'rebuke' Mabuza for homosexuality slurs

DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to “rebuke” his deputy, David Mabuza, for “failing to stand up against human rights abusers”.

This comes after Mabuza, speaking in parliament, said SA “should keep its mouth shut” when it comes to laws in African countries that have made homosexuality a crime.

Mabuza was responding to a question by DA MP Tim Brauteseth as to whether he would take a principled stand and condemn human rights abuse committed against members of the LGBTQI+ community across the African continent, especially in Uganda.

“Our laws should not be in violation of international laws that we are signatories to. SA only intervenes in situations where parties in conflict officially request her assistance or intervention. Our country respects the sovereignty of other nations. Let’s be decent and keep our mouths shut.

“The way we believe in things as South African, we must not impose our beliefs on everyone. But we will seek to negotiate, to persuade people to see things the way we see them, and we are going to use the platforms that are provided for.

“So let us not be arrogant and think we are the best out of this world,” said Mabuza.