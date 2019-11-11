Boks thrill Cape Town fans

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato joined Pieter-Steph du Toit, Herschel Jantjies and Cheslin Kolbe at the city hall on Monday morning, as a cold blast came over Table Mountain.

“The boys look very tired. I think they have had enough of these tours,” joked Plato, quickly adding, “I want to thank you for what you've done. I've got three local boys next to me, who we are so proud of.”

Kolbe said it was “amazing to be back here with the trophy”.

He said the “goal was to give back to the country and put smiles on faces. We are looking forward to getting home now”.