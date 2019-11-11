Andrea Wessels’s luxury home auctioned
Fraud accused Andrea Wessels’s protracted bid to hold on to her luxury Summerstrand home came to a bitter end last week with the house finally being auctioned off for just over R2.5m.
The state had claimed Wessels bought the property with the proceeds of crime, specifically related to the siphoning of millions of rand meant for the failed Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS)...
