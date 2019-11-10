Walking with lions is a no-no, Safari parks told

Walking with lions and petting cubs may make nice holiday snaps, but a tourism authority says it chases tourists away.

The South African Tourism Services Association (Satsa), which has 1,200 members, released new guidelines for parks and reserves.

It says studies show that most tourists do not want to interact with wild animals.

Satsa CEO David Frost said there was a growing consciousness about and a radical movement against “animals in captivity for human enjoyment”.

Read more in the Sunday Times