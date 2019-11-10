News

Walking with lions is a no-no, Safari parks told

By ALEX PATRICK - 10 November 2019
Questions around the ethical use of animals and the extent to which SA offers ethical animal interaction experiences are some of the top questions that prospective travellers to SA ask on TripAdvisor.
Questions around the ethical use of animals and the extent to which SA offers ethical animal interaction experiences are some of the top questions that prospective travellers to SA ask on TripAdvisor.
Image: 123RF/byrdyak

Walking with lions and petting cubs may make nice holiday snaps, but a tourism authority says it chases tourists away.

The South African Tourism Services Association (Satsa), which has 1,200 members, released new guidelines for parks and reserves.

It says studies show that most tourists do not want to interact with wild animals.

Satsa CEO David Frost said there was a growing consciousness about and a radical movement against “animals in captivity for human enjoyment”.

Read more in the Sunday Times

Latest Videos

[LIVE] Springboks Rugby World Cup trophy tour in Port Elizabeth
Streetwise 2 and a proposal: A couple seen getting engaged in a KFC

Most Read

X