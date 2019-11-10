Supporters start gathering along Springboks trophy tour route
Die-hard Springboks supporters have started gathering at stops along the team's Nelson Mandela Bay tour.
The tour is scheduled to start at the City Hall at 9am.
Hundreds of supporters are at Vuyisile Mini Square in front of the City Hall, despite the wet and chilly weather.
The Dreyer family from Walmer, dad Gerhard, mom Linmari and their children Andre and Peter, are among those at the City Hall.
“We are super proud of the Springboks. Go Bokke!” Linmari said.
Sergio Smith travelled from Algoa Park with his daughter Sasha and arrived at City Hall at 8am.
“We're ecstatic to receive the Bokke today. I was a bit disappointed that they are not going to the northern areas but we made it a point to be here early,” Sergio said.
And they're on their way...#SpringboksTour #BoksInTheBay— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) November 10, 2019
📹 @Nazi_Buso pic.twitter.com/noVcluhsLz
In Humewood, the owners of BeanBagBrand who sell the SA flag Speedos worn by Faf de Klerk made famous when he met Prince Harry wearing just that, did their bit to welcome the team.
Dressed to look like Faf - with blond wigs and Speedos - the group displayed gold balloons spelling FAF and set off green smoke as the team passed.
In New Brighton, the rain did not stop residents from singing in excitement as they awaited the Springboks' arrival.
Zintle and Zanele Smith have been followig the team since they arrived at the Port Elizabeth International Airport on Sunday.
On Sunday morning, they went first to the Garden Hotel in Summestrand where the team stayed on Saturday night, followed them to City Hall and then to Wolfson Stadium.
“Asikabiphi, sihamba nabo siya apha bakhoyo. (We have been following them and we are not going to stop following them wherever they go)," they said.
Anelisa Tanda of New Brighton was also there with her nine-month-old daughter Anelizo and sons Simthandile and Onako both nine.
“My babies and I had to come and witness this moment ourselves,” Anelisa said.
* This story will be updated as the tour moves along.
You can follow live updates from the HeraldLIVE team along the route here: