Supporters start gathering along Springboks trophy tour route

Die-hard Springboks supporters have started gathering at stops along the team's Nelson Mandela Bay tour.

The tour is scheduled to start at the City Hall at 9am.

Hundreds of supporters are at Vuyisile Mini Square in front of the City Hall, despite the wet and chilly weather.

The Dreyer family from Walmer, dad Gerhard, mom Linmari and their children Andre and Peter, are among those at the City Hall.

“We are super proud of the Springboks. Go Bokke!” Linmari said.

Sergio Smith travelled from Algoa Park with his daughter Sasha and arrived at City Hall at 8am.

“We're ecstatic to receive the Bokke today. I was a bit disappointed that they are not going to the northern areas but we made it a point to be here early,” Sergio said.