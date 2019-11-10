Springboks apologise to residents of Port Elizabeth's northern areas

The Springboks have apologised to residents of Port Elizabeth's northern areas after the trophy tour skipped several scheduled stops along the route.

The tour, which started at the City Hall at about 10am, was meant to pass through Stanford Road failed to do so due to time constraints.

Several other stops, including the Kamesh Road and Acacia Avenue “four way” in Rosedale, Uitenhage were also skipped and the tour deviated from the schedule route.

Thousands of people who had been waiting in the cold and rain, lining Stanford Road, were left disappointed.

Marachel Campher said: “I'm so so disappointed in the Bokke. The whole Stanford Road is full. They turn around from Uitenhage to go to Motherwell. We as the northern areas have been waiting from 9 in full support but they did not come.”

The Springboks said via social media: “Humble apologies to the northern areas of PE today who missed out on our planned visit. Massive crowds, congestion and a waiting flight to Cape Town meant an unavoidable last minute route change. We are as disappointed as you, and we do apologise sincerely.”