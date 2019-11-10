Kidnapped CFO Sandra Munsamy comes home to tangled web of debt

Pinetown businesswoman Sandra Munsamy — a key figure in the multibillion-rand Xmoor Transport family business empire — was snatched in a brazen daylight kidnapping by a gang of armed men, setting in motion a hostage and ransom drama that spanned six months.

But on Thursday, 162 days after she disappeared, Hawks detectives found the KwaZulu-Natal businesswoman alive and shackled in chains in a house in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga.

She returns to a business empire and a family — who once did business with the Guptas in a deal that went sour — in turmoil.

Read more in the Sunday Times