Former Jozi member Crazy Lu dies from 'apparent asthma attack' in Cambodia

Former Jozi and YoTV member Luther 'Crazy Lu' Cohen has died, his family confirmed on Friday night.

Crazy Lu's brother, Marvin Cohen, a former producer on SABC 1 entertainment show Live Amp, said they were informed of his death at about 3am on Friday morning.

“All we know is that he died at 3am this morning [Friday] from an apparent asthma attack. He's been an asthmatic his whole life. A year ago he fell into a coma from a bad attack,” said Marvin.

He added that the family would be travelling to Cambodia on Sunday. Crazy Lu has been living in the East Asia country for the past three years.

Former Jozi member Da L.E. S and other members of the hip-hop community have flooded social media with tributes to Crazy Lu.

Da L.E. S said, “Rest in peace brother. Very big condolence goes out to the Cohen family. Terribly sorry we couldn’t connect when you were alive. Life’s short.”