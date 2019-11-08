SA power supply 'constrained' but no rolling blackouts - for now

Embattled power utility Eskom says load-shedding is unlikely on Friday but the country's power supply is still constrained.

The power utility implemented stage 2 rolling blackouts overnight on Thursday due to power generation units being lost earlier in the day.

Load-shedding was halted at 5am on Friday.

Eskom has been relying on open cycle gas turbines, which consume diesel, and pumped water storage schemes to keep the lights on while dealing with plant breakdowns.

“We did last night’s load-shedding so we could replenish those emergency reserves. We are looking better for today, but the system is quite constrained,” said Eskom spokesperson Dikatso Mothae.

“As it stands, I don’t think we need to load-shed, but we will be in a better position to tell you throughout the rest of the day, going into the evening and the weekend when we meet at our emergency response centre.”

Mothae urged customers to use electricity sparingly.