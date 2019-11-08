Richard Branson says he is open to buying stake in struggling SAA

PREMIUM

Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Atlantic who is hoping to fly tourists to space in 2020 through his latest venture, says his airline would be open to considering buying an equity stake in struggling SAA.



“I have great difficulty in life saying no,” the British billionaire said in an interview on Thursday...

