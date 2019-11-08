Richard Branson says he is open to buying stake in struggling SAA
Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Atlantic who is hoping to fly tourists to space in 2020 through his latest venture, says his airline would be open to considering buying an equity stake in struggling SAA.
“I have great difficulty in life saying no,” the British billionaire said in an interview on Thursday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.