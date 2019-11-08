Four in hospital after Eastern Cape pupils attacked with pangas

“Four boys aged between 14 and 18 were assaulted with knives/pangas and they were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment,” Kinana said.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Kinana added that four other boys, aged between 16 and 18, who were allegedly involved in the fight, were questioned and released into the care of their parents.

Four cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm will be opened and will be investigated by the Humansdorp police.