Uyinene's body 'hidden overnight in post office safe'

After Luyanda Botha allegedly raped 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana and bludgeoned her to death with a scale, he hid her body overnight in the post office safe.

This was disclosed in a summary of facts handed by the state to the court on Thursday.

It also alleged that the 42-year-old man waited until the next morning to transport Mrwetyana's lifeless body to Lingelethu West in Khayelitsha, doused her with an accelerant and set her alight.

Making a brief appearance at the Wynberg magistrate's court on Thursday, Botha lowered his head and tried to hide his face from cameras.

The indictment said Mrwetyana went to the post office on August 8 to inquire about a parcel of clothes she had purchased online.

Botha allegedly told her it was not ready for collection.

The parcel arrived on August 16.

Mrwetyana went to collect it on August 24 while the post office was closed.

Botha was the only person there.

He allegedly let her in and locked the door.

“The deceased was not seen alive again,” read the summary of facts.