Two accused in old age home murder to plead guilty to some charges

By Kathryn Kimberley - 07 November 2019

Two of those  accused in connection with the  brutal murders of  two elderly women  in their retirement village in Sunridge Park in October have entered plea negotiations with the state and will plead guilty to some of the charges levelled against them.  

A caretaker from the St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre and four men appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday in connection with the  murders...

