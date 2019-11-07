Two accused in old age home murder to plead guilty to some charges

Two of those accused in connection with the brutal murders of two elderly women in their retirement village in Sunridge Park in October have entered plea negotiations with the state and will plead guilty to some of the charges levelled against them.



A caretaker from the St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre and four men appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday in connection with the murders...

