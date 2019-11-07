Siembamba thrilled to get a replacement flag

Peace has been restored at Siembamba nursery school in Lorraine after their prized South African flag disappeared on Saturday during the celebrations of the Springboks thumping England.

Following an article in The Herald, the school received multiple calls to assist in the search, including one from Steve Volker of Feltex Fehrer Automotive who opted to donate a new flag.

The school took to Facebook to ask residents about the disappearance of their 2mx3m flag which had been donated to the school following a mock World Cup match between England and the Springboks in 2017.

Owner of the school, Mignonne van Heerden, 67, thanked those who had shown concern about the flag.

“Steve phoned us to say that his company [would] be donating a brand new flag to our school. They also donated 20 pillows for our outdoor areas, to use as seating in our tree house and in our huge jungle gym.

“On top of that they spoilt the staff with a variety of lovely teas and treats and also donated stationery for the kids.

“We were totally amazed by this wonderful and generous donation,” she said.

“This just goes to show you how absolutely wonderful South Africans are and how the whole community comes together.

“We are so proud to be part of this wonderful nation, with companies such as Feltex Fehrer who support and encourage everyone.”

Volker said he had learnt about the missing flag on the Lorraine Facebook group and that he was glad he could help.

“This flag is a sign of hope for them and now that it is returned to where it belongs it will unite them as a school.

“When I went to drop off the flag, they told me how this flag had a huge sentimental value,” he said.