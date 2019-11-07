Register now for 2020 National Arts Festival Fringe

The National Arts Festival has announced that the call to register for the 2020 Fringe is now open.

The 2020 Festival takes place from June 25 to July 5 in Makhanda.

The Fringe is the non-curated part of the festival programme and is open to all.

It provides a space where artists and producers can showcase a variety of works from music and visual art to dance, theatre, poetry, family fare, public art and more to the festival audience and their peers according to Fringe Festival manager Zikhona Monaheng.

“The Fringe has always created a platform for artists to test new ideas, collaborate with other artists and also network with and exhibit to international producers who are at the Festival,” Monaheng said.

Although the National Arts Festival is researching a new Fringe model, the 2020 Fringe will remain the same as in previous years.

“Artists aspiring to bring work should read the Fringe handbook carefully to ensure they are fully aware of their obligations.

“These include marketing their own works and paying for their production to be staged.

“Beyond this we hope that artists will see there is a big opportunity to connect with the artistic community both locally and internationally.”

The deadline for applications for performing arts and music is January 20 and January 31 2020 for film and visual art.

Click here for more information about the application process.

There is a comprehensive guide to participation, budget calculator and application forms.

Artists who pay their registration fees before the last day of 2019 will enjoy a 10% discount and a free digital poster.