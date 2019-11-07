New name for Port Elizabeth?
What do the names Gqebera, David Stuurman and Kariega have in common?
Well, they are likely to be what you will soon call the city of Port Elizabeth, its airport and the town of Uitenhage respectively, if the Eastern Cape’s naming body has its way...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.