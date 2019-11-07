'I feel like a celebrity,' says man behind the wheel of Boks' Trophy Tour bus

Christopher Ncube, 38, woke up in the early hours of the morning at his home in Alexandra to prepare for work.

However, Thursday was not one of his typical days. He was going to be driving the open bus carrying the Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok players on their Webb Ellis Trophy Tour.

“I was a bit nervous and left my place praying that there should be no mistakes today and I should do what is expected of me. I was over the moon when I saw the team walking into my bus. I felt like a celebrity,” he told SowetanLIVE.

The father of two has been with Eyethu Events as a bus driver for one month.

“Today is one of my memorable days, I even got to see President Cyril Ramaphosa face-to-face. I have never [personally] seen him before, I always see him on TV,” he said.