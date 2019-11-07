Bag of explosives found in Zwide

A bag containing two commercial explosives and their components has been found after police intercepted a taxi.

The discovery was made at about 8pm on Wednesday after police received a tip-off about a suspicious jikeleza taxi travelling in Koyana Street, Zwide.

Zwide police and Flying Squad members intercepted the vehicle and the passenger fled on foot, dropping the bag of explosives.

The police bomb unit was called to the scene to ensure the explosives were not live.

Two blasting cartridges and fuses — which if assembled make an explosive device — as well as 9mm ammunition were found in the bag.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said when police pulled over the car in Koyana Street the passenger jumped out and fled between the houses.

“A foot chase ensued and the suspect threw the bag on the ground and ran away. Police recovered the bag and found the explosives and parts inside,” he said.

Beetge said the explosives were commonly used in ATM bombings.

“The contents of the bag, if assembled, would make an explosive that could detonate. Fortunately, none of the components were connected at the time of the foot chase,” he said.

Police confiscated the bag and sent it to the forensic laboratory for testing to assist with identifying the suspect.

A probe is under way to establish the origins of the explosives.