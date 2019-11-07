Auditors flee Nelson Mandela Bay after alleged threats

Officials from the auditor-general’s office fled Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday after an envelope containing a perceived threat was pushed under the door of a municipal office they were using in Port Elizabeth.



It is believed the audit team received the threat shortly after they had requested documents on a R21m drain-cleaning project that had piqued their interests, while auditing the city’s books for the 2018-2019 financial year...

