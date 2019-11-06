Will coal truck-torching protesters push Eskom over the edge?
As Eskom teeters on the brink of a fresh wave of load-shedding, violent protest action which saw four coal trucks torched in Mpumalanga has the potential to push the power parastatal over the edge.
The targeted attack on truck drivers in the region comes as the Truckers Association of South Africa (Tasa) faces off coal supplier Mzimkhulu Mining and freight hauler SG Coal, who had rushed to court to interdict the association from engaging in an unlawful protest. ..
