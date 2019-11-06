WATCH | Bloodhound races to 790km/h in Northern Cape

On Thursday, a car achieved the same speed on the dusty surface of the dry lake bed wedged between Botswana and Namibia.

In its fastest test-run yet, Bloodhound, which aims to break the sound barrier and the land speed record of 1,228km/h next year, reached 790km/h, propelled by a jet engine.

A rocket will be added to the car for the record attempt, which means one of the engineering team’s biggest challenges is ensuring the vehicle can withstand the extraordinary forces created by the speed.