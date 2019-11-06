Thieves mar Springbok arrival at OR Tambo airport

Two suspects have been arrested after spoiling what was supposed to be a momentous occasion welcoming home the Springboks at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night.

The Rugby World Cup champions touched down on SA soil on Tuesday after defeating England in Japan at the weekend.

Supporters flocked to the airport, a national key-point, to welcome their heroes, but so did criminals.

TimesLIVE video journalist Deepa Kesa, who went to the airport to capture the moment, was one of the victims.

Kesa had finished filming the first arrivals and made her way to the media room.

“Once there, I was told that it was full, so I must wait at the side and get into the second press conference,” she said.

“I then sat on the floor and decided to start editing the footage that I already have. As I sat down, a gentleman sat next to me and put what looked like a gun in between us and asked me what I can give him.