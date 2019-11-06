Shop worker pepper-sprayed during robbery

A Central cashier was attacked on Tuesday night by a lone robber who pepper-sprayed him in the face.

According to police, the suspect entered the Mama Africa store in Havelock Street in Central at about 8pm, posing as a customer.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the man had gathered several items of groceries from the shelves before going to the counter to pay.

“When he got to the counter, he pulled out a can of pepper spray and sprayed the 22-year-old male cashier in the face. The suspect then took money from the cash register as well as airtime.

“He then fled on foot with his bag of groceries and other stolen items,” Labans said.

About two hours later, in an unrelated incident, Klinicare Pharmacy in Cape Road, Newton Park, was robbed by four men wearing balaclavas.

“They entered the store and held the owner and his assistant at gunpoint. They stole various items as well as the owner’s iPhone. The suspects then fled the shop and the owner alerted the police,” Labans said.

“Within minutes police managed to use a cellphone app on the iPhone to locate the device in Avenue A, New Brighton. Police went to the area and spotted three men running away.”

Police recovered a bag full of items.

“In the bag were stolen items from the pharmacy as well as the cellphone,” he said.

No arrests were made in either of the incidents. Two cases of armed robbery are under investigation