Racist Vicki Momberg hands herself over to police

Former real estate agent Vicki Momberg has made contact with police at the Douglasdale station.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters told TimesLIVE: “Police can confirm that Ms Vicki Momberg on Wednesday November 6 2019, handed herself over to the investigators at Douglasdale SAPS after a brief consultation between the police and her legal representatives.”

“Police have processed Ms Momberg and she will be handed over to the prosecuting authorities at Randburg magistrate's court,” said Peters.

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that she was “on the run”, according to police, even though she had reportedly been staying at her parents’ Krugersdorp home for the past three months.