N2 cable thieves caught red-handed after street lights go off

Two thieves were caught red-handed digging up power cables along the N2 near the Baywest mall on Tuesday night.

A passing motorist alerted police to people digging up the cables along the middle island of the highway at about 9.30pm.

Because of the theft damage, a section of street lights along a stretch of the N2 near Baywest had gone off.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said police units responded to the complaint and parked their vehicles next to the road.

“The K9 unit together with other officials walked the section of the N2 when they spotted the thieves.

“As they saw the police approaching, they dropped their spades and ran. One suspect was caught inside the ditch and the other continued running,” he said.

“The police dog Max was used to catch the suspect, who was tackled while trying to escape.”