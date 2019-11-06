Murder accused ‘heartbroken’ over lover’s death

A woman who allegedly colluded with her boyfriend to rob her lover told the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday that she was heartbroken when she heard he was dead as she wanted to be with him.



Testifying in her own defence, Khanyiswa Zinco, 27, said her boyfriend and co-accused Mvuzo Jack, 25, had demanded she break things off with Unathi Bless, 39...

