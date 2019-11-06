‘Mongameli Bobani must go before key posts filled’

None of the vacant municipal positions were filled at Monday’s tumultuous council meeting because opposition parties refused to endorse any candidate until mayor Mongameli Bobani was removed.



This means the city is still without a permanent CFO, COO and five other executive directors — which is likely to bring Bhisho’s intervention a step closer. ..

