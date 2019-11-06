'Give her to us,' shout people as nanny appears in court for death of toddler
A Daveyton nanny arrested after the death of a toddler she was paid to care for and protect appeared in court on Wednesday after spending three weeks behind bars.
Mannana Tsabane, 39, appeared briefly in the Benoni magistrate’s court where the gallery was packed with relatives of murdered toddler Langelihle Mnguni.
Tsabane, wearing a fur coat, maintained her composure as she sat with folded arms.
Behind her sat Langelihle’s mother, Lerato Mnguni, who wept during proceedings, holding the hand of her partner Sihle Tshabalala.
The prosecution team said that profiling of Tsabane was complete.
Prosecutor Tebogo Maimela requested a postponement to November 8 for the formal bail application.
Until then, she will remain in custody.
Magistrate Vusimuzi Mweli granted the postponement.
Outside court, tempers flared as community members gathered in support of the grieving family.
“Give her to us,” shouted some of them.
Others carried placards, calling for bail to not be granted.
Tsabane had cared for Langelihle since he was two-months-old.
He was 19-months-old when he was allegedly suffocated and strangled to death. His neck was fractured.
On the day he died, October 28, Tsabane allegedly told the family she and the child were attacked by intruders. She said they made off with the child.
The little boy was, however, found dead in a storeroom at home several hours later.
Tsabane was arrested and charged with murder.