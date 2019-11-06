Dr Mkhuseli Boto owes bank more than R5m

PREMIUM

Behind bars pending his trial for allegedly having shot his estranged wife in the face, a Port Elizabeth doctor’s problems are set to intensify, with the bank trying to repossess his home and vehicle to collect more than R5m owed to them.



Determined not to go down without a fight, Dr Mkhuseli Boto allegedly hid the luxury car on a friend’s farm — and refused to give up its location...

