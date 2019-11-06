Downgrade for Eskom ratings, Jabu Mabuza vows to act

Moody’s Investor Services has downgraded Eskom ratings, disappointing the “fix-it” team recently deployed to the electricity utility.

Moody's downgraded to B3 from B2 the long-term corporate family rating (CFR) of Eskom.

The zero coupon Eurobonds rating has similarly been revised to B3 from B2, in line with the CFR and the global medium term note (GMTN) programme.

The senior unsecured GMTNs of Eskom were downgraded to (P)Caa1/Caa1 from (P)B3/B3. It said the “outlook remains negative”.

Moody’s has simultaneously affirmed the Baa3 rating on Eskom’s government guaranteed notes.

In a statement, Eskom said it “notes with disappointment the ratings decisions implemented by Moody’s”.

“The current board and management have worked painstakingly hard to try to resolve corporate governance issues of the past regime.

“Eskom also continues to implement the generation recovery 9-point plan to stabilise the plant and the security of supply; while the system has been constrained, we have endeavoured to provide a secure and stable electricity supply.