D-Day approaches for community radio stations fearing the axe

Some community radio stations may learn of their closure on Friday, when the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) is set to publish a list of unused broadcast frequencies — including those of stations whose licences have been suspended.

Icasa has announced that the list will be published alongside an invitation to potential broadcasters to apply for licences.

This follows a meeting between Icasa, the National Community Radio Forum (NCRF) and the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) last week to discuss concerns that Icasa was planning a spate of station closures.

Icasa said the move, affecting about 29 stations, was the result of non-compliance with licensing regulations, which require stations to renew their licences six months before they expire.