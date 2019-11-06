'Criminals don't carry feather dusters' - Cele tells cops not to die with a gun in their hands

Cele explained to the 1,500 delegates at the congress on Wednesday that for officers to die with a gun in their hand was "unprocedural".

"It is on that score that I have spoken to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to say be corrective, don’t be punitive with the police. Don’t make the police fear to take the lead, because that’s the problem. Be corrective, do things fast and allow the police to go back to work.

"For instance, we understand that when we go for a cash heist, all those criminals that are there are not carrying broomsticks or feather dusters. They carry hard stuff. That's why we give you hard stuff. The instruction is that all police must do their work within procedure, including not dying with guns in their hands, which is a procedure."

While Cele was willing to defend police officers who operate within the law, he was at a loss for words when it came to cops who turn criminal.

"When you steal the stolen goods that were locked away by your unit, what do you want me to come here and say?" he said.

Explaining that he wanted police officers who worked hard to progress within the force, Cele asked the union's management to provide him with a list on names of officers who had furthered their education while in the force.

"I hear that some of you have doctorates. It is time that you progress. We cannot ignore your effort to move forward," he told them.