Asset cops target family’s homes, cars, companies

PREMIUM

From flashy cars to their family home and even the money in their bank accounts, a former municipal official and his pastor wife risk losing it all, with the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) targeting all their valuables to recoup the profit made in a suspicious tender deal.



Patrick Keble, former director of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s facilities management unit, his wife, Helen, and three other family members have until November 26 to show the Port Elizabeth High Court why a provisional restraint order placed on their assets last week should not be made final...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.