WATCH | So close! Transport worker rescues man from tracks, with seconds to spare

A California, US, transport worker is being hailed as a hero after he rescued a man who fell on to the tracks as a train was arriving at a station.

KPIX 5 reports that John O’Connor, a BART transportation supervisor, was helping control crowds at the Colisuem station after Sunday’s Oakland Raiders football game.

“I was standing on the yellow strip, telling people to stay back, looking (north) towards Lake Merritt, when, in my peripheral vision, I saw him fall, almost like he missed a step going up a stairway, and he ended up in the trackway,” O’Connor said.

According to CNN, O’Connor told reporters “it feels really awkward to be called a hero”.

He said he was just doing his job and that he hoped anyone else would've done the same thing.