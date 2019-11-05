Let’s give the Springboks a hero’s welcome, says SA government

Government has urged all South Africans to give the Springboks and coaches a hero’s welcome when they arrive at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport from Tuesday.

The Boks are expected to arrive at the airport at about 5pm.

“The #StrongerTogether team has shown all South Africans that by working together we can overcome any challenge. Once again, government congratulates #Bokke for their magnificent achievement.

“Their performance serves as an inspiration for our youth to participate in sport and enhance the country’s success and growth in the industry. Their outstanding win is an indication of the capability of South Africans to reach world-class performance,” government spokesperson Phumla Williams said.