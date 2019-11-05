Electricity system 'vulnerable', but no load-shedding expected

Power utility Eskom said on Monday night that the country's electricity was “constrained and vulnerable”, but that it didn't expect load-shedding.

In a tweeted statement at about 10.40pm, Eskom said there was an “unexpected loss of generation units” at the weekend, which left the power grid under strain.

It would remain this way until Thursday.

“Load-shedding, however, is not expected,” the statement read.