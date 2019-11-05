Electricity system 'vulnerable', but no load-shedding expected
Power utility Eskom said on Monday night that the country's electricity was “constrained and vulnerable”, but that it didn't expect load-shedding.
In a tweeted statement at about 10.40pm, Eskom said there was an “unexpected loss of generation units” at the weekend, which left the power grid under strain.
It would remain this way until Thursday.
“Load-shedding, however, is not expected,” the statement read.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 4, 2019
Date: 04 November 2019
No loadshedding is expected today, however the system remains constrained and vulnerable @SABCNewsOnline @eNCA @ewnupdates @IOL @SAgovnews @News24 @TheCitizen_News @TheStar_news @Fin24 pic.twitter.com/PgD527fCmL
But it contained a warning.
“The system remains vulnerable to a number of variables due to historic factors such as inadequate maintenance, as well as the ageing of plant. The unexpected loss of additional units may result in load-shedding at short notice,” it read.
Eskom added that the unplanned breakdowns were above the 9,500MW “critical threshold”, which means emergency diesel and water resources were used to meet demand.