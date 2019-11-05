Constitution ignored in corruption charges ruling, Zuma’s lawyers claim
Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers have criticised the high court in Pietermaritzburg for ruling that the seriousness of the offences of which he is accused outweighs the prejudice he claims he will suffer if he finally faces the 14-year-old corruption charges against him.
Zuma’s lawyers argue that the ruling, if unchallenged, “takes a decent legal system to the [throes] of anarchy and judicial chaos”. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.