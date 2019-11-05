Constitution ignored in corruption charges ruling, Zuma’s lawyers claim

Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers have criticised the high court in Pietermaritzburg for ruling that the seriousness of the offences of which he is accused outweighs the prejudice he claims he will suffer if he finally faces the 14-year-old corruption charges against him.



Zuma’s lawyers argue that the ruling, if unchallenged, “takes a decent legal system to the [throes] of anarchy and judicial chaos”. ..

