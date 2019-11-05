Cannabis laboratories and dagga dealers are being targeted by police

Sell a cannabis product without a licence and you’ll be arrested, SAPS has warned.

“We’ve already arrested quite a few people selling it illegitimately in various forms,” SAPS spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo told TimesLIVE.

“The Hawks have confirmed that they’ve made multiple arrests in connection with hydroponic (soilless) cannabis laboratories and our visible police have also arrested many for dealing in cannabis,” he said.

Naidoo was unable to say exactly how many arrests had been made.

A “stern warning” issued by SAPS and the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has pointed out that while the private use and cultivation of marijuana (cannabis) was decriminalised by SA’s highest court in September 2018, dealing in cannabis remains a serious criminal offence in terms of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act.

“It seems many people are under the impression that they are free to trade in cannabis products, which is definitely not the case,” Naidoo said.

Cannabis-laced chocolates have been sold at a number of popular markets, some coffee shops have cannabis muffins on the menu and various forms of cannabis oils are being sold online, as well as informally through a network of contacts.