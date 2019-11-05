Bring back our flag — no questions asked!

England were not the only people to lose a prized object this weekend — the Siembamba nursery school in Lorraine has lost its precious SA flag.

The school’s flag was taken in what they hope was just the heat of the Rugby World Cup excitement on Saturday.

Owner of the school, Mignonne van Heerden, 67, appealed to anyone who had information on the disappearance of the 2x3m flag to contact her.

“This flag was donated to our school during the 2007 Rugby World Cup, after our schoolchildren held a mock World Cup match between England and the Springboks.

“Our mock match went viral and was even projected on one of the television screens in Paris,” she said.

The flag, which had been donated by one of the parents, was irreplaceable, Van Heerden said.

“The reason we are so upset is because of what this flag means to us.

“This flag is a result of our hard work and if we buy a new flag, or get another donated, it will not be the same.”

Van Heerden said they had proudly displayed the flag during the Soccer World Cup in 2010 and also invited the city to come and write messages to Bafana Bafana on a 6m banner that had hung outside the school.

“Last Saturday we displayed our huge flag again, hanging it out of the coral tree in front of Siembamba.

“It was fantastic to see how many cars, taxis, buses and trucks stopped to take photos.

“The honking and shouts of jubilation carried on from passers-by and joggers right through the morning,” she said.

“At about 3.30pm the flag was apparently taken by a guy on the back of a white bakkie.

“According to a dashcam recording from a motorist, it looks like an older-model Corsa bakkie.

“He was also picked up by security cameras in the next road where he stood upright on the back, frantically waving the flag,” she added.

“If anyone has seen our beloved flag, we would be so thankful if they could return it — no questions asked.”

Facebook users on the school’s page also hoped the flag would be returned.

Pam Long said: “It was great to see [it] as we went to watch the match with friends.

“I do hope you get it back.”

Celeste Milne McMahon said she had seen the flag when she passed the school on Saturday morning.

“It was great to see your big flag ... hope it will be returned soon.”

Contact Siembamba on (041) 367-4976.