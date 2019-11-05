AfriForum hopes embarrassment will push officials into doing their job on Senzo Meyiwa case

Kriel said the organisation took on the case after being requested to do so by the Meyiwa family after five years of unanswered questions about who killed the soccer player.

The lobby group said its investigators had since jumped on to the case.

“We see it as a privilege to be involved in the investigation into the death of an icon in our country,” he said.

“We believe Senzo deserves justice and we want to do it because it is the right thing to do. Senzo and the Meyiwa family deserve justice. The family deserves to find closure.”

AfriForum already had a plan of action regarding the investigation.

It said it would start by listening to telephone recordings between the Meyiwa family and relevant role players.

“Various things were said to them which we believe can be used to try to solve this case.

“We also frown upon the fact that a senior member of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told the family that witnesses lied. If witnesses lied, we expect the NPA to act against those people,” said Kriel.