Trial of St Francis man accused of raping baby to start
The trial of a 49-year-old St Francis Bay man who allegedly raped a 19-month-old baby girl is expected to start in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday morning.
On Monday, the court heard that the defence needed a postponement as new information had come to light...
