Three award nods for SA's 'Moffie’ film

Moffie, the fourth film by SA director Oliver Hermanus, has scored three nominations at the 2019 British Independent Film Awards: best director, best breakthrough producer (Jack Sidey) and best cinematographer (Jamie D Ramsay).



“What a great way to get off a plane! It’s such great news to have our film included in the BIFA nominations today,” Hermanus said...

