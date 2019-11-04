‘Take me with you,’ said the Peking duck to the dead guy

PREMIUM

What do Chinese takeaways, a false leg, a cellphone, a Wizard of Oz costume, a violin, a pair of clown shoes and an autographed tennis ball have in common?



No, this is not a list of things found in a famous dead actor’s attic but rather some of the most requested items that British people wish to be buried with...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.