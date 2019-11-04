Convicted racist Vicki Momberg staying put underground

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg has been on the run from the authorities since August after failing in her bid to appeal her sentence.

Momberg who was found guilty on four charges of crimen injuria after calling a black police officer the k-word 48 times; was sentenced in 2018 to three years in prison with one year suspended.

She was meant to appear at the Randburg magistrate’s court on August 1 to start her sentence but did not arrive.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that a warrant of arrest was issued after she failed to file a notice to appeal with the Supreme Court of Appeals.

“She failed to hand herself in on the 31st of July 2019 so she can start serving the remainder of the sentence imposed by the Randburg court.

Mjonondwane said Momberg has since applied for a notice to appeal her sentence days after failing to appear in court.

“We can further confirm that Miss Momberg filed a notice to appeal with the Supreme Court of Appeal on the 12th of August coupled with a condonation with a late filing of a notice to appeal which was filed the next day on the 13th of August 2019. The NPA has since filed the responding heads of argument…however this process does not cancel the warrant of arrest as there was no application for the extension of bail made by Miss Momberg,” said Mjonondwane.