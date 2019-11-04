Bunkering firm dismisses environmental fears

Barge-to-ship bunkering is the safest way to refuel a vessel and environmental fears are misplaced, Aegean regional manager Kosta Argyros says.



Argyros was responding to renewed concerns raised last week by environmental groups Algoa Bay Conservation and Sustainable Seas Trust about bunkering in Algoa Bay, especially with regard to the threat posed to the endangered African penguin...

